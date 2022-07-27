Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,736 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $748,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.09 and its 200 day moving average is $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

