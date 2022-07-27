TELUS Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

TELUS Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TELUS by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783,876 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,731 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TELUS by 2,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,798,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 108.08%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.