Global Payments Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

NYSE GPN opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

