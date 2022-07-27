PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for PayPal in a research note issued on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PYPL. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $306.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

