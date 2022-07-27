Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIS. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.62. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

