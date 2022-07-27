abrdn plc Sells 50,817 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 50,817 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $22,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.7% during the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 84.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 122.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 108.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.