Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 855,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $22,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 271,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 129,468 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

