VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,037 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $22,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

