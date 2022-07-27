abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 963.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,284 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.06. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.