abrdn plc Sells 157,327 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,327 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $23,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.3% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 704,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,713,000 after purchasing an additional 179,983 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 263,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 42,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $156.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 255.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

