Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 410 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $273.10 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

