Platform Technology Partners Sells 319 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 7,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $377.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

