Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Down 5.1 %

BBY stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.