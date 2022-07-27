Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Chevron by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.00. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

