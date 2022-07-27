BlueLinx’s (BXC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.25.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Down 0.5 %

BXC stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $715.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $77.41. BlueLinx has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $100.01.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.