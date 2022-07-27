Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.07.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$25.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.43 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.88.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.3215759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 184.42%.

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$2,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at C$9,079,488.25. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at C$79,809.73. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$2,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,079,488.25. Insiders have sold a total of 343,996 shares of company stock worth $8,930,281 in the last 90 days.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

