Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given Buy Rating at US Capital Advisors

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at US Capital Advisors in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.77 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.04. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

