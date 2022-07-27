2,009 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $245.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.78. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

