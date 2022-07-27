IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $468.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.98 and a 200 day moving average of $476.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

