IFG Advisory LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.38.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

