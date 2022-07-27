IFG Advisory LLC Sells 9,581 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.