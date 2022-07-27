Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 227.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

