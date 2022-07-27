IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dominion Energy Price Performance
Shares of D opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.
Dominion Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
