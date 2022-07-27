Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 76,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,774,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.17.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

