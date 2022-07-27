IFG Advisory LLC Sells 94 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $160.86 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day moving average of $171.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

