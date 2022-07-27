Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Cut by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Shares of RS opened at $184.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 26.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.