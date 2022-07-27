SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.