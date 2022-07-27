IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

