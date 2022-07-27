IFG Advisory LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Waste Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

