State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Lowered by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 149,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

State Street Stock Down 2.1 %

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.