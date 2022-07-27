SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 659,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 743,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,876 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.