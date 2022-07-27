IFG Advisory LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 248,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 697,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82.

