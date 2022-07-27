IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 24,891 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 233.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 135.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20.

