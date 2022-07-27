IFG Advisory LLC Has $939,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.173 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

