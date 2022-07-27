IFG Advisory LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.

