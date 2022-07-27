Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.9% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 123.1% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 116,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

