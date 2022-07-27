Carter Financial Group INC. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

