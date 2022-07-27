Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,693 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 116,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 505.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 206,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 172,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

