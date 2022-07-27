Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Textron Price Performance

TXT stock opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.