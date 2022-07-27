Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 104,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Chemours Stock Down 0.5 %

Chemours stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,055.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.