Sandy Spring Bank Sells 95 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,267,000. Marks Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 244,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 94,676 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,723,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average is $184.78.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

