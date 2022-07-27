FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

