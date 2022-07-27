Sandy Spring Bank Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.42.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.42 and its 200-day moving average is $207.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

