iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.