Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 356 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 492,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after acquiring an additional 83,228 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.15.

