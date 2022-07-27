Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $376,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

