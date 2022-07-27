Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.