EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 2.76. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.43%.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 85,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

