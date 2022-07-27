abrdn plc Buys 1,760 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.68.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,059,805.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,017 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $288.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $296.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

