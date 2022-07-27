abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

abrdn plc reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,608 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE PNC opened at $161.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.61 and its 200 day moving average is $180.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.